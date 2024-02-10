UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Children can report cyberbullying easily online

A new campaign issued by the Ministry of Interior informs residents of their options when being bullied online

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:27 AM

Children in the UAE can report cyberbullying to relevant authorities with ease, a new Ministry of Interior campaign says.

Guardians and children can report cyber crimes to the Ministry of Interior using several means, which include, the hotline at (116111), the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), and e-mail (116111@moi.gov.ae), the Hemayati application, and for emergency cases, call 999.

The awareness campaign has been launched under the slogan 'Together for a safer Internet for our children' and comes in conjucntion with world safer internet day.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE