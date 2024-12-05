UAE: Check car hood for stray cats hiding during winter, motorists told

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

It is common to see stray cats hiding under cars when they pass by parked vehicles, especially during winter. The cat may then get inside parts of the vehicle, posing a danger to both the cat and the driver, who may be harmed or become confused and cause an accident if the cat appears suddenly while driving.

Fatima Hussein, a 36-year-old Emirati resident of Sharjah, left her house in the afternoon, went to her car, and started the engine. After five minutes of driving, she noticed a continuous meowing sound that seemed to be coming from the vehicle.

Concerned, she drove to the nearest gas station and asked an employee to check the car. A small cat was stuck inside. The employee worked for some time but finally succeeded in getting the cat out of the vehicle.

Cats seek shelter under, or in, cars for many reasons. Hayfa Ali Rashid, acting director of environmental safety at the Department of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, told Khaleej Times: "Cats tend to seek refuge in cars during winter to protect themselves from harsh weather conditions, such as rain and the cold."

Risks to cats and drivers

"There are certain risks of cats hiding under cars," she added, explaining: “The heat from the engine after starting the vehicle can cause injury or even death to the cat, as moving parts like the fan can inflict severe injuries.”

This situation can also be dangerous for the driver. "The presence of cats in the car can damage wiring or engine components, leading to mechanical failures. If a cat remains in the vehicle while driving, it may suddenly move inside, distracting the driver and potentially causing accidents."

"If a cat dies inside the engine due to heat or moving parts, it can produce unpleasant odours that harm the driver's health," Hayfa added.

Cats often hide inside the engine compartment or underneath the car. They may also be found inside or around the tires and inner cavities or side openings, providing them shelter and warmth.

'Tap and wait'

Hayfa cautioned drivers to ensure that their car is cat-free by inspecting under it to ensure there are no cats present.

"They should also make a slight noise, such as tapping on the car, to encourage cats to leave. Start the engine and wait a moment before moving," she advised. "The noise may alert the cat to danger, prompting it to escape on its own."

Hayfa emphasised that some hidden cats get injured when the car starts: "A cat hiding under the car can be crushed or suffocated if it is in tight spaces within the engine, leading to death."

There is also the risk of burning due to the engine's high temperature. "Suddenly starting the engine may startle the cat, causing it to panic and move erratically. This could result in the cat falling or colliding with mechanical parts," she added. If you encounter a cat that refuses to exit the vehicle, consider the following steps: Gently tap on the car, especially the hood or body, to scare the cat and encourage it to move.

Start the engine briefly without driving to create a sense of threat that may prompt it to leave.

Place strong-smelling food (like tuna) away from the car to lure the cat out safely.

Use assisting tools, such as a grabber or gloves, to remove the cat if it is in a dangerous position. Experts added: "If you cannot manage the injured cat, you should immediately contact veterinary clinics for assistance."