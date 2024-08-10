E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE charity pays off Dh1.2-million blood money for 5 convicts in manslaughter cases

The humanitarian initiative was made possible through the generous donations of Good Samaritans across the country

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM

Five people who were convicted in separate manslaughter cases have been granted a chance to start a new life, thanks to a charity's initiative, it was announced on Friday,

The Ajr Charity Foundation in Ras Al Khaimah paid off the convicts' blood money, which amounted to Dh1.2 million, in a humanitarian initiative made possible through philanthropists' donations.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, chairman of the board of directors of the foundation, thanked "the generous donors who supported the organisation's journey and charitable programmes for inmates and their families".


This, he said, reflects the values of tolerance and brotherhood that are deeply ingrained in Emirati society.

With the blood money settled, the convicts will be able to go back home and live with their families again.

Sheikh Arhama acknowledged the support of UAE leaders and the efforts both citizens and expats for charitable initiatives that have been changing lives across the country.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE