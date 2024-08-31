UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas this afternoon; red alert issued for fog

In recent days, flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Thailand have killed 22 people
There is a probability of rainfall over the eastern and southern areas on Saturday afternoon, according to the The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The met also issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning. A red alert was sent out by the weather department, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30am today.
The UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning for the past few days. Yesterday, the weather department also sent out a red alert due to the poor visibility caused by the fog.
In a post on X today, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The met also issued a yellow alert for dust. Fresh to strong winds at times with speed of 50 kmph are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand. The met noted that the horizontal visibility may reduce to less than 3000 m at times over some eastern and northern areas from 9am until 6pm today.
The met had also alerted UAE residents about a tropical storm in the northeast of Arabian Sea that will indirectly affect the country.
While it may rain in some areas today, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times.
Despite the rainy conditions in some areas, it will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
