UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas this afternoon; red alert issued for fog

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 7:21 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 8:53 AM

There is a probability of rainfall over the eastern and southern areas on Saturday afternoon, according to the The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met also issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning. A red alert was sent out by the weather department, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30am today.

The UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning for the past few days. Yesterday, the weather department also sent out a red alert due to the poor visibility caused by the fog.

Photo: X/NCM

In a post on X today, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The met also issued a yellow alert for dust. Fresh to strong winds at times with speed of 50 kmph are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand. The met noted that the horizontal visibility may reduce to less than 3000 m at times over some eastern and northern areas from 9am until 6pm today.

Photo: X/NCM

The met had also alerted UAE residents about a tropical storm in the northeast of Arabian Sea that will indirectly affect the country.

While it may rain in some areas today, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times.