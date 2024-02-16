UAE: Cars hit brakes as pedestrians jaywalk on major roads in awareness video

The birth of the Shawwal crescent, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will coincide with the total solar eclipse
Residents of Abu Dhabi have been warned of crossing roads from undesignated places on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Abu Dhabi Police.
The authority took to Twitter to upload a video and urged residents to exercise caution while crossing a road.
Cars were seen having to slow down or swerve as multiple clips showed pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.
Watch the video below:
Several people in the video are casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by.
The authority said in the caption of the video that jaywalking can cause run-over accidents.
