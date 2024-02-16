UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Cars hit brakes as pedestrians jaywalk on major roads in awareness video

Several people are seen casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 12:51 PM

Residents of Abu Dhabi have been warned of crossing roads from undesignated places on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Abu Dhabi Police.

The authority took to Twitter to upload a video and urged residents to exercise caution while crossing a road.

Cars were seen having to slow down or swerve as multiple clips showed pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.

Watch the video below:

Several people in the video are casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by.

The authority said in the caption of the video that jaywalking can cause run-over accidents.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE