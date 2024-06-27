Photo: KT file

With temperatures crossing the 50°C mark, authorities in the UAE have asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermon and prayer at 10 minutes. The directive is applicable from Friday, June 28, until October.

Muslims consider Friday the holiest day of the week, with mosques hosting special congregational prayers called Jum’uah. Many worshippers have to offer the prayer in courtyards in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly. The move will protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures.

Syrian expat Mohammed Yaseen, who attends Jum’uah prayers in Dubai Sports City, said it was a welcome move. “I was late to the mosque recently and I had to pray out in the hot sun,” he said. “I thought my hair was going to burst into flames because of the heat. I hope the imams will also read short verses to make the prayer as easy as possible for everyone.”

Sermons typically take anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the preacher. It is followed by a two-unit congregational prayer.

Common sight

On Fridays, it is a common sight to see large crowds of worshippers praying outside mosques in several parts of the country.

Dubai-based Islamic preacher and Imam Ayaz Housee said many people looked forward to the Friday sermon. “It is a speech that the community awaits for throughout the week, so they would make their utmost effort to attend even though the mosques are full,” he said.

The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health. Imam Housee said it was the way of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) as well.

“One of the etiquettes of giving a sermon is to give it in a short and profound manner,” he said. This was the way of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) in his regular khutbahs. This is what he enjoined, and it is the best way as mentioned in his teaching. It has been narrated in Muslim (869): A man’s lengthening his prayer and shortening his khutbah is a sign of his understanding (of religion), so make your prayers lengthy and your khutbahs brief, for there is charm in eloquent speech.”

Small but impactful change