UAE: Cancer patient evacuated from Gaza dies; ministry issues mourning statement

New joint flood management room to monitor response plans, allocate resources to address water accumulation and improve response time by 36%
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in the UAE has announced the death of a 35-year-old Palestinian cancer patient who was evacuated from Gaza earlier.
As soon as she arrived in the country, the patient, who was dealing with several complications, was immediately transferred to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite efforts to improve her condition, her health deteriorated further, leading to her untimely death.
The ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the patient's family, praying for eternal peace for the deceased and offering comfort and solace to the bereaved family.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Mohap reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients who seek medical assistance in the country. It noted that it upholds the highest standards in health care, catering to a diverse range of medical cases, from moderate to critical conditions.
ALSO READ:
New joint flood management room to monitor response plans, allocate resources to address water accumulation and improve response time by 36%
3,500 plots of land, 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses worth Dh5.5 billion approved for citizens
Dubai Police not only granted the bride's wish of having her father by her side but also gave a special wedding gift; they helped furnish the couple's home
It will be closed for 11 hours for a race
Visitors can get the visa change either on the same day or they can spend a night in the neighbouring country and return the following day.
Veganism is a philosophy that has become popular over the years, especially as sustainability becomes a hot topic of discussion
The new law also prohibits use of such carriers in sale outlets
The authority has issued guidelines regarding what drivers should do if found in such a situation