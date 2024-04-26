UAE

UAE cancels all traffic violations of Omani citizens over last 5 years

This covers traffic violations incurred from 2018 to 2023

File photo
File photo

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 9:53 AM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 10:16 AM

The UAE Government has decided to cancel the traffic violations of Omani citizens in the country, according to state-run news agency WAM.

This covers all traffic violations incurred from 2018 to 2023.


More to follow

