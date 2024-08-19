UAE calls on parties in war to protect civilians, aid workers in Sudan

Photo: AFP File

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 6:33 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 6:35 PM

The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations have issued the following joint statement on Sudan on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day:

"We started today with a moment of silence in recognition of World Humanitarian Day. We aspire to honour the commitment of humanitarian workers who have fallen in the line of work through our continued efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major arteries for food and medicine to reach the millions of people starving and facing acute hunger inside Sudan. Since April 2023, at least 22 aid workers have been killed while on duty in Sudan, and at least 34 have been wounded or injured. This is unacceptable."

"We stand in solidarity with all Sudanese and international humanitarian workers in Sudan who have been working tirelessly each day to serve people in need across the country, often facing immense risks to do so," the statement added.