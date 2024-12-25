UAE calls on citizens in Oman to be cautious amid heavy rains

Representational image

The UAE has urged its citizens to exercise caution due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the Sultanate of Oman.

Amid atmospheric troughs and heavy rains, the UAE Embassy in Muscat has stressed its citizens to follow instructions issued by the competent authorities in Oman. It has also asked them to contact the mission in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and to register in the Tawajudi service.