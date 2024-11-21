UAE calls for restricting use of veto power at UN security council

Photo: @UAEMissionToUN/X

The UAE on Thursday said that it was necessary to take serious steps towards reforming the UN Security Council, including reforming the use of veto power.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The UAE expressed its deep regret that the UN Security Council has once again failed to adopt a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The Security Council’s failure, for the second time in a week, to fulfil its duty to uphold international peace and security and alleviate human suffering contradicts the very foundations upon which the UN was built," UAE Mission to the UN, said at the UN General Assembly Meeting.