UAE calls for de-escalation and return to dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 9:51 PM

The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, which threatens further escalation and instability. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called for the avoidance of any steps that may lead to an escalation of tensions, and expressed the UAE's hope for both countries to return to dialogue and implementation of the agreement reached in Brussels in February, in a way that achieves peace and prosperity for the peoples of Serbia and Kosovo, and the wider region.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the EU-facilitated dialogue is the best means of resolving all outstanding matters, and stressed the UAE's readiness to support this process. The Ministry highlighted the importance of joint efforts to advance diplomacy and dialogue. The UAE and its leadership believe in the necessity of building bridges of cooperation to enhance confidence in a way that brings together multiple points of view.

‎‏The Ministry underscored that the UAE enjoys deep-rooted relations with Serbia and Kosovo and looks forward to bolstering cooperation to achieve common interests.

