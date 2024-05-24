UAE: Cafeteria closed after insects found in food preparation area

The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time)
A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health", after insects were found in the food preparation area.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued the decision of closing Spot Karak Cafeteria in the emirate for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority has said that the establishment's violation of food safety requirements and repeated high-risk violations have directly impacted food safety, especially as insects were found in the food preparation area.
The authority has said that the order of administrative closure will continue to be in effect as long as the issue persists. The establishment can rectify the situation and fulfil all necessary requirements in order to resume operations.
ALSO READ:
The quake struck at 9.07pm (local time)
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this afternoon
Elder Square has witnessed a transformative change in participants' attitudes and behaviours from the day they arrive at the centre
The announcement to invest in promising economic sectors comes following talks between UAE President and Pakistani PM
The new policy is offered to mothers who have completed at least one year of continuous service with the company
The firm is also looking to create bespoke packages along with hospitality partners to serve tourists
The step aims to enhance street lighting sustainability across the emirate
The process involves the use of highly sophisticated computers that consume a great deal of energy