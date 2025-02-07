UAE: Businessman wins Dh250,000 in Big Ticket draw after 8 years of joining raffle

Hosts announcing Big Ticket winners

A 58-year-old business owner from Chennai who has been purchasing Big Ticket since 2017 has finally won Dh250,000 in this week's e-Draw.

Having first heard about Big Ticket through social media, Shanavas Kannoth Hamza and a close friend made it a tradition to buy tickets every month, hoping that one day their luck would strike.

“I was in the middle of a meeting when my phone started ringing non-stop. At first, I thought it was a spam call because of the international number, but the moment I picked up and heard Richard’s voice, I knew it was real. The excitement I felt at that moment is indescribable—I’m still over the moon! Winning this incredible prize will allow me to invest further into my business,” he said referring to the famous Big Ticket host.

“My message to others is simple: if you want to win a Big Ticket raffle, you have to take part in one. Everyone has a chance!," he added.

And Shamavas was not the only winner to bag Dh250,000 in this week's draw.

The other lucky winner this week was Pradeep Kuruvilla Jacob. Originally from India, Pradeep is currently residing in the UAE. He purchased his lucky winning ticket online.

In February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize.