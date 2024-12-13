UAE: Businessman wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket draw prize

This week, a lucky winner from Bangladesh took home the Big Ticket grand prize of Dh1 million.

Rubel, a businessman based out of Saudi Arabia, has been trying his luck with Big Ticket since 2020. It all started when he visited Abu Dhabi and came across a Big Ticket stall, since then, he has been purchasing tickets regularly – both individually and with groups.

The 36-year-old said, "This is my first-ever raffle win, and it’s for such an extraordinary amount! I’m still in disbelief and haven’t yet decided how I’ll use the prize money."

Even after winning, Rubel said he will continue to participate in these draws. "I’ve already purchased my next ticket," he said. "To other participants, my advice is simple: take a chance and buy a ticket at least once. You never know when luck might be on your side!”