Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Philippine Independence Day

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up in blue, red and white to celebrate Philippine Independence Day on Wednesday.

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:27 PM

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, lit up Wednesday night in blue, red and white to celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

The 828-metre skyscraper displayed the Philippine flag, showcasing the banner that was first hoisted on June 12, 1898 – the day the Philippines declared freedom from more than 300 years of Spanish colonial rule to become the first republic in Asia.

Last year, Burj Khalifa and the Adnoc building in Abu Dhabi also lit up in Filipino colours “to commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on their Independence Day.”

The UAE is home to more than 700,000 Filipinos, one of the biggest expat communities in the country.

“The UAE's love for the Filipino community is truly heartwarming,” Michael da Costa, Philippine Business Council (PBC) director for media and communications, told Khaleej Times, adding: “It makes us feel so welcome and we’re inspired to continue striving for excellence. The UAE has truly become a second home for many of us.”

Filipino Social Club president Ericson Reyes added: “We are truly grateful to the UAE for welcoming us and for showing how important we are in the nation building.”

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 10,000 Filipinos gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of festival filled with vibrant cultural performances, lively music, and various presentations celebrating Filipino heritage.