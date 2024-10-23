Abu Dhabi to cut costs, improve building safety with new certificate programme

A new certificate programme has been launched by the Abu Dhabi government in an effort to enhance building quality and safety.

The Building Occupancy and Legalisation Certificate Programme will ensure regulatory compliance, ultimately leading to increased real estate value while safeguarding long-term investments.

Precautionary maintenance schedules will increase the design life of the buildings, protecting investments and raising the value of the property. This will also cut expenditure by reducing the number of emergency repairs that the building requires.

Residents' quality of life will also improve as this programme will support the implementation of construction regulations and foster a transparent legal environment to regulate construction and occupancy activities. This will help facilitate real estate transactions, promote sustainable construction practices, and minimise buildings' environmental footprint.

This programme will be implemented in three stages. The first, will entail issuing a Conditional Occupancy Certificate, emphasising compliance with essential standards such as fire safety, gas installation safety, structural integrity, elevator safety, and child protection measures.

During this stage, buildings are exempted from complying with the remaining standards, facilitating their gradual transition to full compliance.