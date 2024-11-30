UAE: Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to fight in Dubai; launch academy next year

Photo: AFP file

Renowned Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has revealed plans to make his mark in Dubai. He will not only fight in the city but will also launch his sports academy. The 45-year-old eight-division world champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, announced his plans in Dubai during his visit to promote Basketball.

“I am planning to fight here in Dubai next year, we are working on it right now, and we have time to prepare. I am looking for an opponent; probably the fight will be against Mikey Garcia,” said Pacquiao, exclusively to Khaleej Times, at a meet and greet session at the Global Village on Friday.

Many of Pacquiao’s fans gathered at the popular destination for an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the legendary boxer. The atmosphere was electric as fans eagerly lined up to catch a glimpse of the legend. Many were lucky enough to click photos with Pacquiao, cherishing the opportunity to meet the boxing icon in person who looked dapper wearing an LV jacket, Prada shoes, and a Rolex Daytona.

Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will hold the first two games of its 2024 National Finals in Dubai at Al Nasr Club on December 1 and 3. Aside from Global Village, Pacquiao will also visit another popular venue — Riverland on Saturday, November 30, where he will also have another meet-and-greet with his Kabayans (countrymen).

“I am so thankful for this invitation, and I hope people will come to watch the games and cheer for my team. We have an exhibition game planned as well,” he added.

Launch of sports academy

Pacquiao disclosed that he will be opening his ‘Manny Pacquiao Sports Academy’ in Dubai during the first quarter of next year. “The work is in progress, and I am excited to bring this to life. It will not only promote boxing and sports but also nurture young talents,” said the former octuple champion.

KT photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

Pacquiao’s career spans over two decades, with 62 wins, 7 losses, and 2 draws. Known as ‘PacMan,’ he became the only boxer in history to win world titles in eight different weight divisions. Beyond his achievements in the ring, Pacquiao’s legacy extends to his philanthropic efforts, supporting various causes for Filipinos at home and abroad.

Life beyond sports Beyond his sporting endeavours, Pacquiao continues to play an active role in politics. He will be running for a Senate seat in the Philippines in the upcoming elections. "God willing, I will be back in the Senate. Previously as a senator, I passed a law—the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Handbook—to guide workers abroad with their requirements," said Pacquiao. Pacquiao mentioned the importance of time management in balancing his responsibilities in sports, politics, business, and family. "Time management is something we must follow. We have to dedicate time for each activity—like workouts, family, business, and politics." Love for Dubai's dates Expressing his fondness for Dubai, Pacquiao said, "One thing I love to eat in Dubai is the dates. They are rich in nutrients. Its instant source of energy. However, I have not tried the viral Dubai kunafa chocolate yet, but will taste in this trip," said Pacquiao.