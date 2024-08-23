UAE: Being underworked can be as harmful as being overworked, experts say

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 8:48 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 9:12 AM

A teacher at a prestigious school found herself in what many would consider an ideal work environment. With a small-class size, light workload, and plenty of free time, her job seemed perfect on paper. However, with too little to do and not enough to challenge or engage her, the teacher started feeling trapped, unfulfilled, and listless.

This case revealed a startling truth—being underworked can be just as harmful as being overworked. The teacher's experience illustrates a broader issue that many people face in their daily lives: the danger of a misaligned routine. When our daily habits and work don't resonate with who we truly are, they can slowly erode our mental and physical health, often without us even realising it.

Anne Jackson, founder and CEO of One Life Coaching ME, has seen countless clients who unknowingly suffer from the negative effects of their routines. She told Khaleej Times: "If your daily habits are not in line with your values and passions, they can slowly destroy you."

"Most people don’t realise that their energy is being drained by habits they’ve adopted without question—habits that may not be serving them well. The case of the underworked teacher is a perfect example of this. Despite having what many would consider an enviable job, the lack of meaningful work led to feelings of boredom, frustration, and eventually, burnout,” she added.

Jackson, who has more than 14 years of work experience, noted that there is a profound link between our daily routines and our overall wellbeing. The connection is supported by long-term studies, including a Harvard study that found people who lived in alignment with their values and maintained strong community ties were not only happier but also physically healthier.

Importance of regular self-assessment

Another experienced life coach, Danielle Smith, who founded The Positive Workplace, emphasised the importance of regular self-assessment to catch the early signs that your routine might be harmful.

"Doing regular reality checks of how you're feeling and how you're performing is crucial. If you notice persistent fatigue, lack of enthusiasm, or a sense of being trapped, it might be time to reevaluate your routine,” Smith advised.

Danielle Smith

Jackson added: "If you don't have energy for what you're doing, if you find it hard to get up and go, it's probably because your energy is being sapped by a routine that doesn't align with your values.”

Smith echoed this sentiment, noting that people often overlook the importance of small, everyday habits in shaping their overall well-being. "Small changes to habits every day lead to a big change. Just as saving a small amount of money daily can accumulate into a significant sum over time, seemingly minor habits can profoundly impact your life, for better or worse,” she said.

Try something different

So, what should you do if you realise your routine is not serving you well? Both Jackson and Smith suggested starting with small, manageable steps.

"Start moving in small steps, try something different, and see how you feel. It’s not necessary to overhaul your entire routine overnight; even small positive changes can set you on the right path,” underlined Smith.

Jackson, for her part, stressed the importance of aligning your routine with your core values. "Most people will know four or five values, but we live by about 20. By understanding and prioritising these values, people can begin to reshape their routines to better align with who they truly are,” she explained.