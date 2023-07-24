UAE bank announces first winner of Dh1 million raffle prize

The Millionaire Savings Account gives participants a chance to win up to Dh1 million twice a year and 10 monthly prizes of AED 5,000 each

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM

Ms Samiha Abdulqader became the first winner of the grand Dh1 million prize of Ajman Bank's Millionaire Savings Account.

The draw was held on July 13, 2023. Those who have the bank's Millionaire Savings Account can secure a raffle entry for every Dh10,000 saved, by maintaining a minimum balance of Dh10,000.

The Millionaire Savings Account gives participants a chance to win up to Dh1 million twice a year and 10 monthly prizes of AED 5,000 each. It additionally gives them a Shari'a-compliant Mudaraba based profit-bearing account and a free Ajman Bank Master Debit Card.

Mr. Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said, "We are thrilled to announce Samiha Abdulqader as Ajman Bank's first Millionaire Grand Prize winner. This highlights the tremendous success of our Millionaire Savings Account and reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative banking solutions to our valued customers."

"This account has been very popular with our customers, and we are pleased to be able to offer them the opportunity to win big while also saving for their future. As we continue to grow, we are committed to providing exceptional banking experiences that empower our customers to achieve their financial aspirations."

The account operates on the principles of Islamic finance and provides profit-bearing benefits based on the lowest balance maintained each month, shared according to a predetermined ratio between the customer and the bank.

ALSO READ: