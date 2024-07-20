UAE-Bangladesh flights: Airline revises timings as unrest continues

UAE President congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on recent appointment as Deputy PM and Minister of Defence
Dubai-based carrier flydubai has made changes to its flights to Dhaka, Bangladesh, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Saturday.
“Flydubai flights to Dhaka International Airport (DAC) between Saturday (July 20) and Tuesday (July 23) will operate with a revised departure time. Flights FZ 501 will operate at 7am (UAE time) – instead of 12.10am – from Dubai International (DXB) and return flights FZ 502 will leave at 3pm (Bangladesh time) from Dhaka Airport (DAC).
The airline spokesperson said they are in touch with their customers regarding their flight bookings, adding “we will continue to monitor the situation closely (in Bangladesh).
Bangladesh on Friday announced the imposition of a curfew and the deployment of military forces after police failed to quell days of deadly unrest that has spread throughout the country.
Bangladesh is facing its worst unrest in years after at least 110 people were killed in protests demanding the government scrap its preferential hiring rules for sought-after civil service jobs.
Bangladeshi expats in the UAE, meanwhile, have been growing anxious for their families back home, as violent clashes between protesters and police continue to worsen. Communication lines were disrupted and Internet was shut down nationwide.
