UAE-Bangladesh flight diverted due to cyclone

A flydubai flight from Dubai International (DXB) airport to Chattogram International Airport (CGP) in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong was diverted to the South Asian country’s capital Dhaka on Monday due to Cyclone Remal.
The tropical cyclone, which hit Bangladesh on Sunday, caused torrential rains and heavy winds. It also impacted India forcing the evacuation of more than one million people in the two countries.
Several flights between the UAE to India were impacted on Sunday and Monday owing to heavy rains, forcing the suspension of flight operations at Kolkata Airport for 21 hours from 12 am on May 26.
Earlier, flydubai flights FZ 461/462 between Dubai International (DXB) and Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) were delayed on Sunday due to the adverse weather conditions.
“Flydubai flight FZ 563 on May 27 from DXB to Chattogram International Airport (CGP) diverted to Dhaka International Airport (DAC) due to the weather at the destination. The flight has now continued its journey to Chattogram. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and we will update our flight schedule accordingly,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.
The Dubai-based carrier advised passengers to regularly check the status of its flights.
Meanwhile, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said their flights were operating as scheduled.
Etihad Airways earlier said its flight EY256 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Kolkata Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) and return flight EY257 on Sunday were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions due to the cyclone.
On Friday, the Emirates’ spokesperson had said that flights EK 572/573 on May 26 and EK570/571 on May 27 were cancelled due to the cyclone.
