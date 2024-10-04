E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Bakery closed for posing 'significant risk' to public health

The decision was issued after the eatery was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Screengrab from Instagram
Photo: Screengrab from Instagram

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:43 PM

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative decision to close a bakery in the emirate, the authority announced on Friday.

The decision was issued after the eatery was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.


Dana Bakeries and Market, located in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD 2) with the trade license number CN-4932311, was found to pose a "significant risk to public health", the authority said in the announcement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Just last week, two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws. The first facility to be closed was 'Koukab Zuhal' located in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City. The authority also shut down 'Panoor' restaurant in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE