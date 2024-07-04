UAE authority warns residents of mobile recharge fraud

The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
There are many scams doing the rounds with scammers getting creative by the day to rob you off your money. It is therefore very important never to let your guard down while making any kind of financial transactions online.
In yet another advisory, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE has urged people to be alert while topping up the balance or recharging their mobile phones.
The TDRA said if you are trying to top up your balance or recharging your mobile phone from search engines, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity providing the service so that you don’t fall victim to any kind of electronic fraud.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is advisable to carefully scan for typos in the name of the website and ensure it is not fake. A stray capital letter, an extra comma and grammar mistakes are giveaways, it is often told.
The country’s authorities often issue warnings, offer tips on how to avoid scams and have also set up dedicated branches against cyber-crime activities to shield UAE residents from cyber-scams.
Earlier, the authorities had emphasised the importance of verifying the authenticity of websites by looking for the lock code in the header bar. Ensure there is a "https" at the beginning of the URL, they said.
ALSO READ:
The aim is to revive heritage names, highlight national identity and social and cultural characteristics that reflect the emirate’s history
Last week, in an experiment, only one in 37 participants hesitated to accept a free ice cream from a stranger in exchange for entering his van
As their children approach sophomore year, parents start seeking professional guidance for their mentoring and profile building
As the summer holiday travel season sets in, residents are now finding it extremely difficult to get Schengen visas due to lack of appointment slots
Dubai expat Raisur Rahman won the grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi
The diversion will be in place until September, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said
Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister also sent messages of sympathies
It will be rolled out to cover a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist, leisure attractions and top malls