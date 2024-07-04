UAE authority warns residents of mobile recharge fraud

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:08 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:11 PM

There are many scams doing the rounds with scammers getting creative by the day to rob you off your money. It is therefore very important never to let your guard down while making any kind of financial transactions online.

In yet another advisory, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) of the UAE has urged people to be alert while topping up the balance or recharging their mobile phones.

The TDRA said if you are trying to top up your balance or recharging your mobile phone from search engines, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity providing the service so that you don’t fall victim to any kind of electronic fraud.

It is advisable to carefully scan for typos in the name of the website and ensure it is not fake. A stray capital letter, an extra comma and grammar mistakes are giveaways, it is often told.

The country’s authorities often issue warnings, offer tips on how to avoid scams and have also set up dedicated branches against cyber-crime activities to shield UAE residents from cyber-scams.