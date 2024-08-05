E-Paper

UAE authority warns residents of fake website links, job ads on social media

Residents are urged not to share their confidential information with anyone, such as their bank account details

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:44 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM

New scam methods have been making the rounds online, especially on social media, Abu Dhabi police have warned.

The authority took to social media platforms to inform residents of the evolving tactics of scammers who deceive and lure victims through various scams.


These new scams include paying tokens to sell fake vehicle numbers, posting photos of real estate, and creating fake websites that mimic famous restaurants and shops, offering special offers in exchange for a fee. Once the unknowing victims make a payment using a credit card on these counterfeit websites, the balance from their accounts are then drained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Likewise, job seekers are also warned about fake hiring ads on social media. Authorities have warned that scammers are organising events that look official or legitimate for fake companies online, posing as authorised recruitment companies or programs on social media.

The fraudsters charge applicants fees for these fake jobs, and residents are cautioned against these fake job ads to avoid falling victim to scams.

Residents are also urged not to share their confidential information with anyone, such as their bank account details including their online banking passwords, ATM personal identification numbers, and security number (CVV). Authorities also reminded residents that the bank staff will never ask them for this information.

Abu Dhabi police have advised the public to quickly report any calls they received from anonymous people asking them to update their bank details. Residents can go to the nearest police station to make a report or contact security service number 8002626 by sending a text message to 2828. Residents can also send a report via email at aman@adpolice.gov ae.

