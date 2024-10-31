UAE authority warns residents of company providing financial services without SCA licence

It said in the announcement that it will not be responsible for any financial dealings with the firm
The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE announced on Thursday that a company does not have any license from the authority.
In the announcement on X, the authority said the company, IQINVEST, does not have any license issued by the SCA to engage in financial activities or services.
The SCA added that it will not be responsible for any financial dealings with the firm.
Earlier, in a similar warning, the Securities and Commodity authority said Aiwa Capitals Marketing does not have a licence from the authority to engage in any of the financial activities or services subject to the regulation and licensing of the SCA.
