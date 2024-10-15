UAE authority warns of unlicensed Dubai company

The authority disclaimed any responsibility for any dealings with Aiwa Capitals Marketing
A UAE authority warned residents of an unlicensed company located in Dubai on Tuesday.
The Securities and Commodity authority said Aiwa Capitals Marketing does not have any licence from the authority to engage in any of the financial activities or services subject to the regulation and licensing of the SCA.
The authority disclaimed any responsibility for any dealings with the named company in this regard.
