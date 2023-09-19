UAE authority warns about domestic worker scams on social media

Let's revisit some of the headlines that shook communities; tales that broke our hearts; and snippets of life that made you go 'this can't be real'
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has come out with another warning about a common scam in the UAE, where the fraudsters post fake advertisements for domestic workers available for hire for low rates. The posts are often accompanied with photos or videos of the maid as well.
The authority has listed reasons why people may fall for such scams:
1. Lack of awareness: People may be unaware of the licences recruitment agencies require to advertise their services or domestic workers on social media.
2. Demand: Such scammers often exploit seasons where domestic workers are in high demand, preying on the victim's need for help.
3. Lower costs: These scammers advertise maids at a much lower rate than official agencies in order to entice victims.
The consequences of such scams can be very harmful:
1. Victims may lose significant amounts of money to the fraudsters.
2. It is difficult to find and prosecute the perpetrators of the crime.
3. The maid advertised may be residing in the country illegally, in violation of residency laws.
The authority often puts out such notices to warn residents against possible scams. People are asked to be vigilant while surfing the Internet and interacting with social media posts, and to always double check information with official sources.
Domestic workers must only be recruited through licensed recruitment agencies. This is the safest way to ensure that the worker is vetted, has the required permits, and is reliable. Recruitment agencies can be verified on the website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). Residents can also call 600590000 to verify agencies that they find on social media.
ALSO READ:
Let's revisit some of the headlines that shook communities; tales that broke our hearts; and snippets of life that made you go 'this can't be real'
The UAE staple is now a part of the Unesco Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage
Buyers can also win a Tesla car and discounts on attractions during the Dubai Shopping Festival
The holiday applies to government departments, bodies and institutions in the emirate
It was a scene straight out of an action-packed rescue movie except that it was real
The market with all the modern amenities has used traditional architectural designs and building materials
The blaze was successfully contained and the residential building was evacuated
The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP