UAE authority shuts down cafe after finding insects in food preparation area

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 5:27 PM

A cafe in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to shut down by the food safety authority in the emirate due to several repeated violations related to food safety requirements.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has decided to close 'Healthy Dream Food Cafe' - Abu Dhabi Branch 1, which holds Commercial License No CN-4031247. According to the authorities, the cafe violated laws related to food in Abu Dhabi and threatened public health.

Adafsa explained that the food control report leading to the administrative closure came after repeated violations related to food safety requirements. The facility, 'Healthy Dream Food Cafe', received three closure warnings, highlighting its failure to adhere to health standards and meet essential food safety requirements. Additionally, insects were found in the food preparation areas, further underscoring the urgency of the closure decision.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision will continue as long as its reasons exist, allowing activity to resume after correcting violations, meeting all operating requirements, and removing the reasons for closure.

They highlighted that implementing lockdown measures and detecting observed abuses are part of inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. This underscores the oversight role in ensuring all facilities comply with food safety requirements. It was emphasised that periodic inspections are conducted by Authority inspectors on all facilities, regardless of their nature and food products, to ensure adherence to food safety standards.

The authority urges the public to play an active role by reporting any violations spotted in food establishments or any suspicions regarding the food contents. This can be done by contacting the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555. The inspectors can take prompt action to guarantee safe and secure food for all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.

