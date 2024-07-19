UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Trump Tower Dubai will include a hotel and branded residential units
Google Chrome users in the UAE are urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser, as the tech giant recently released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of the free web browser.
The UAE Cyber Security Council on Friday recommended that Chrome users update their devices' browser to the latest version by Google.
These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one's systems.
The security council also advised users to circulate this information with various entities and partners.
In a social media post, the council also expressed its appreciation for the continued cooperation towards providing a secure digital system.
