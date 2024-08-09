UAE authority issues house fire safety advisory

Authorities cancelled the singer's concert dates in the city yesterday after uncovering a 'planned terrorist attack'
With temperatures crossing 50 degrees, sweltering conditions have taken a toll on people worldwide. While auto experts in the UAE are raising awareness about the potential risks posed to vehicles during the summer months, authorities are intensifying their efforts to raise awareness on doing preventive measures to keep the houses safe from fire.
As temperature soars in summer, the risks of house fires are higher. UAE residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has issued safety tips and guidelines, urging residents to follow preventive measures to keep everyone safe in the event of a home fire. These are:
ALSO READ:
Authorities cancelled the singer's concert dates in the city yesterday after uncovering a 'planned terrorist attack'
The limited-period discount is rolled out to enhance the travel experience of guests passing through DXB this season
Industry insiders reveal a higher demand for warehouse insurance policies in the post-rain period as companies look to protect their goods
HR professionals say the trend is challenging for employers as there can be issues with productivity, communication and accountability
Residents have been urged not to approach the area
It is mandatory for Muslims, who meet a certain threshold, to donate a portion of their wealth to charity
The Ministry is monitoring businesses to enforce laws that combat money laundering and, counter the financing of terrorism
Earlier this year, the President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion