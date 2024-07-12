UAE authority announces temporary suspension of e-services today

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM

Services on the digital platform of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) will be temporarily suspended tonight.

The e-services will not be available for one hour, from 10pm to 11pm, today, July 12, the ministry announced in a post on X.

During this period, the system will be upgraded as part of efforts to improve services, it added.

Among the most used services on the platform are those related to licences in land and maritime transport. These include the issuance, renewal and cancellation of documents like seafarer's licence, national transport vehicle permits, and boat registration.