UAE: Authority announces reduced speed limit on major road in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow

The Abu Dhabi Police has announced a speed limit reduction on a major road in the emirate, starting tomorrow.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority informed of the new speed limit on Khalid Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain region.
The speed limit will be reduced to 80km/h starting from November 1, 2023.
The changed speed limit will be activated in the patch between Al Ghail Roundabout and Al Sarooj Roundabout, in both directions.
The move aims to improve traffic safety and ease the flow of traffic on the road.
All motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and follow road safety instructions.
