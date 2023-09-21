UAE: Authority announces new parking areas, issues advisory for motorists

Those who encounter such scams are urged to contact Mofa's emergency hotline
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Center has announced new parking areas in Al Ain and Al Hili.
The new spots will be available from Monday, September 25, 2023, onwards. This is the second phase of new parking services announced by ITC; the first phase involved educating the public about the parking management system and payment methods in the emirate.
The initative is aimed at reducing instances of illegal parking, preserving the aesthetic appeal and safety of the environment, and ensuring road safety and compliance with parking rules.
The authority has urged motorists to refrain from parking in unauthorised zones in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent accidents.
ALSO READ:
Those who encounter such scams are urged to contact Mofa's emergency hotline
One was 58 years old and the other 63, according to MoHAP
Rather than worrying about each other, they were able to heal together
This is a limited-time offer: Here's how to win, when the draw will take place
Authorities ensure that regulations are strictly followed during the peak season
Motorists are advised to be careful while driving
The funeral prayer will be held today after Zuhr in the emirate's Al Ras area
The officials checked on the well-being of the couple as well as their two daughters, Maryam and Latifa