UAE: No non-halal Mars products sold in Abu Dhabi, says authority

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Tue 14 May 2024, 11:09 AM

No non-halal chocolate Mars bars are sold in Abu Dhabi markets, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday (May 14).

All imported food products are subject to stringent controls at various entry points in Abu Dhabi. No product is allowed to enter the country unless it is confirmed to comply with approved specifications.

In addition, inspection and sampling of food products are carried out at sales centres to ensure that the food is safe for consumption.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), in a social media post, ensured the safety of all food products in circulation. They maintain strict controls throughout the supply chain, providing you with a reassurance of their commitment to your well-being.

ADAFSA's actions are based on technical regulations, systems, and legislation based on scientific principles and international references. These food safety regulations are regularly reviewed and updated to keep up with the latest developments.

Recently, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms the safety of the Perrier French water products available in the country’s markets, noting that all circulating food products are subject to regulatory processes that ensure the health and safety of consumers, in coordination with all relevant regulatory authorities, it said.

Authorities reaffirmed the safety of Perrier water products being sold in the UAE is not in question.

Nestle said it had stepped up monitoring after warnings by French regulators about the quality of its bottled mineral water brands including Perrier. The move came after revelations that France's food safety watchdog had recommended stricter monitoring of sites where Nestle extracts mineral water after traces of 'faecal' contamination were found.

