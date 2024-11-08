UAE: Attestation services, Twajudi to remain available for citizens despite maintenance

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website and mobile app will undergo maintenance and updates on Saturday, November 9, from 10pm to 11pm, the authority said in a social media post on Friday.

The ministry though added that the Twajudi service, provided to facilitate communication with UAE nationals abroad, assist them, and coordinate their repatriation in case of an emergency or crisis, will remain unaffected.

