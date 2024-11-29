UAE: Are you the Emirati who won gold bar worth Dh79,000? Big Ticket is looking for you

Among this week’s lucky winners were an IT professional, accountant and a farmer from India
An Emirati woman was named this week's first lucky gold bar winner in the Big Ticket daily e-draw, but she is currently uncontactable.
Budoor Al Kaaldi won on November 22 with her winning ticket number being 269-396502, which she had purchased online.
But, despite multiple attempts by the organisers to contact her via phone and email, she has yet to respond to claim her prize.
Meanwhile, six others are also proud winners of the stunning 24K gold bar weighing 250 grams, valued at Dh79,000.
The other six winners:
Winner on November 23
An engineer living in Ras Al Khaimah with his family has been a loyal Big Ticket participant for the past seven years. This time, luck finally smiled on Aju as he won a prize, which he shares with a close friend. He plans to sell the gold bar and use his share to make strategic investments, continuing to aim for financial growth while enjoying the thrill of participating in the Big Ticket draws. When asked if he will continue to purchase Big Ticket raffle tickets, he mentioned that he will keep trying his luck!
Winner on November 24
Originally from India, Muthu is currently residing in the UAE. He purchased his lucky winning ticket in-store, with ticket number 269-435786, and his excitement knows no bounds.
Winner on November 25
Sandeep, an IT professional based in Dubai’s Media City, has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets for over four years with a group of his closest friends. Living in Dubai with his family, Sandeep decided to take advantage of the buy-2-get-2 deal, and to his delight, the free ticket turned out to be the winning one. He plans to sell the gold bar and use his share to invest in his child’s education, making the win even more meaningful for his family’s future.
Winner on November 26
Rajesh, a farmer from India, has been trying his luck with Big Ticket raffle tickets for the past two years, and his patience finally paid off when he received the life-changing winning call. Having lived in the UAE for 14 years, he first discovered Big Ticket through social media and has remained a dedicated participant ever since. Now back in India, Rajesh is thrilled about his win, though he hasn’t decided how to use his prize yet. He is considering selling it and keeping the profit, making the most of this exciting opportunity.
Winner on November 27
Lawrence, an accountant from India, has been living in Kuwait with his family for the past 15 years. After four years of trying his luck, this is his first time winning a Big Ticket prize. While he hasn’t decided how to use his winnings just yet, he’s determined to keep participating in the raffle, holding onto the dream of one day claiming the grand prize.
Winner on November 28
Vishnu, an electrical engineer based in Dubai, has been a Big Ticket participant for six years, purchasing tickets occasionally at first but more frequently over the past two years. This time, he decided to try his luck with a ticket he bought on his own and it paid off! Despite the solo purchase, Vishnu chose to sell the gold bar and share the prize with his friends, whom he usually buys tickets with, demonstrating the strong bonds of friendship that make his win even more meaningful.
