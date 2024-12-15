UAE: Hamdan Foundation launches forum to help develop talents of gifted children

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Gifted students in the UAE can develop their creative abilities with the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.

The foundation seeks to foster talent and skills through providing different interactive platforms to connect members of the community. On December 15, the Talent Development Forum was held, providing students and their families with the opportunity to engage directly with leading experts and specialists in the field of talent development.

The forum targeted all gifted students enrolled in the foundation's programs, as well as their parents.

The forum also sought to strengthen the partnership between Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and parents by providing productive dialogue platforms that enhance communication and the exchange of experiences, ensuring optimal outcomes in developing the skills of gifted students.

"The Talent Care Forum represents a pivotal step toward achieving the foundation's objectives in supporting the parents of gifted students, enabling them to help their children reach their full potential. We recognise that nurturing giftedness is not solely the foundation's responsibility; it is a collaborative partnership involving parents and experts, where every party plays a critical role in shaping the future of these students. Through this forum, we provide an educational platform that enables students to enhance their skills and strengthens the role of parents as genuine partners in this journey," Dr Mariam Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, said.