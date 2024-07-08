UAE: Applying for visa? Now get digitally-stamped bank statements for free

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Applying for a visa to the US, Schengen region or any other country? Now, you can get a bank statement digitally stamped instantly for free while applying for the visa.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD is offering bank statements with digital stamps to its customers, which they can use for various purposes.

However, the emirate’s largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A bank statement with a stamp is required for multiple purposes, but mainly for visa applications by foreign missions in the UAE. A healthy bank statement enhances the chances of getting visas to Europe, the US and other advanced countries.

“The acceptance of a digitally stamped bank statement for visa applications may vary depending on the country and specific institution. Some consulates and embassies may accept digitally stamped documents, while others may still require traditional physical stamps. To accommodate these varying requirements, Emirates NBD is committed to providing flexible solutions for our customers,” the lender said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Customers who need a physically stamped bank statement can apply through the bank’s app, website or call centre. Customers will receive the requested statement through courier within two days for a nominal fee.

The Dubai-based lender is the first in the UAE to introduce a digital stamp facility to its customers.

A maximum of six months' statements can be requested via the website. If a customer requires a stamped statement for over 6 months and up to 3 years tenure, he/she can visit the nearest branch before 2 pm with his/her Emirates ID or passport for identification.