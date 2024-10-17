UAE offers visa-on-arrival, longer stay periods to more Indians

More Indian nationals will now be able to get visas on arrival in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Thursday.

Now, Indian nationals who hold tourist visas to the UK and EU countries will be able to get a visa-on-arrival. Previously, this was only those who held residence or tourist visas to the US could avail of this benefit.

This is provided that the applicant's visa and passport are valid for at least six months.

Additionally, the authority also said a 60-day visa can now be issued for Dh250.

