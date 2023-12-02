UAE announces Union aspirations for 2024

It excludes parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week
In a declaration issued to mark the 52nd UAE National Day, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, announced the 'Union aspirations' for 2024.
Sharing the message on the social media platform X on Saturday, the UAE Government laid down the aspirations in four main points, quoting the President.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called on everyone — "every facet of our society" — to adopt these aspirations.
The President reiterated that the "people of the UAE are central to its progress".
"We have achieved significant accomplishments over the years, and with God's blessing, we are heading towards a future that is brighter, more hopeful, and more prosperous," he said.
"The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering international cooperation, dialogue, and peace."
Hosting COP28, he added, emphasises the country's credibility and the key role it plays in global issues.
