UAE announces Union aspirations for 2024

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 2:56 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 3:02 PM

In a declaration issued to mark the 52nd UAE National Day, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, announced the 'Union aspirations' for 2024.

Sharing the message on the social media platform X on Saturday, the UAE Government laid down the aspirations in four main points, quoting the President.

The UAE is a nation that pursues innovation, with its people at the forefront of progress. Education will be our mainstay in the pursuit of progress and our place in the future will be determined by education. We call on everyone to promote the Emirati spirit both locally and globally. While the year of sustainability in the UAE concludes at the end of 2023, sustainability remains embedded in our culture, practices, and many aspects of our daily life.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed called on everyone — "every facet of our society" — to adopt these aspirations.

The President reiterated that the "people of the UAE are central to its progress".

"We have achieved significant accomplishments over the years, and with God's blessing, we are heading towards a future that is brighter, more hopeful, and more prosperous," he said.

"The UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering international cooperation, dialogue, and peace."

Hosting COP28, he added, emphasises the country's credibility and the key role it plays in global issues.

