UAE announces official public holidays for 2024

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:00 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:19 PM

The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the official calendar of public holidays for the next year.

This applies for the government and private sectors. In the country, a unified list for both sectors ensures employees get equal number of days off.

According to a post shared by the government, below is the full list of holidays for this year.

As evident, most of the holidays mentioned on the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.

Here the dates:

Nea Year's Day: January 1, 2024

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH

Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet's Birthday: Rabi' Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH

UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

