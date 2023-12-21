UAE announces New Year holiday for government employees

The landmark surgery was made possible thanks to a liver donation from the family of a brain-dead individual
UAE authorities on Thursday announced the New Year holiday for federal government employees.
In an advisory posted on Instagram, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared January 1, Monday, as a holiday.
This means federal government employees will enjoy a long weekend next week.
UAE residents can expect at least 13 public holidays in 2024, according to a list announced by the country’s Cabinet last month. Four of the seven official occasions could translate into extended weekends, with the longest being a six-day break.
ALSO READ:
The landmark surgery was made possible thanks to a liver donation from the family of a brain-dead individual
Mohammed purchased tickets during the special promotion and won the big prize
Now in Dubai, the expat's family watches the news from afar but, every day, their heart breaks for everything and everyone they lost: 'We didn't have time to grieve'
Although the first lane is to be kept free unless required, it is often used by UAE residents to consistently drive in the maximum permissible speed limit
It will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from January 15 to 18 next year
The ITC urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations
This entity will replace the Supreme Audit Institution, and will report directly to the President
The new head of cricket development at Punjab Kings said that this it also offers a glimpse into the intricate workings of the auction