UAE announces new traffic law, lowers minimum age requirement for drivers

The UAE Government on Friday announced a new federal decree law on traffic regulations, which will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

Those who are 17 years old are now allowed to obtain a licence to drive, according to an advisory from the UAE Government Media Office.

Previously, one must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to drive cars and light vehicles.

In addition to this, the country will prohibit driving vehicles that make a lot of noise, and will not allow the use of car horns within cities except to prevent danger or accidents.

The new regulations also prevent pedestrians from crossing roads with speed limits exceeding 80 kilometres per hour. Authorities explained that those who do not comply will bear any civil or criminal liability.

They have also warned of "deterrent penalties" in various fatal cases, like driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages or any narcotic substance, hit and run cases, crossing the road from non-designated places or driving in a valley in time of flooding.

Transporting hazardous materials or unusual loads needs a permit from the relevant authority, the new law says.