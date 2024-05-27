UAE announces new Haj, Umrah rules; fines of up to Dh50,000 for violations

Her last social media post was a reel on TikTok on Thursday that said: 'Don’t fall in love with me, I will break your heart'
Operators in the UAE cannot receive applications or requests for Haj or Umrah without prior approval from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, it was announced Monday.
This came as the authority announced hefty fines for misusing pilgrimage services. Individuals, campaign organisers, and offices will be fined up to Dh50,000 for violating the law.
Operators have to obtain approvals from the authority before organising or advertising Haj or Umrah trips. In addition, it prohibits collecting or receiving donations for the pilgrimage without a licence.
The new rules aim to regulate organising the Islamic pilgrimage, including licensing procedures and fines related to violations.
