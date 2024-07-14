UAE announces new cabinet ministers; Sheikh Hamdan appointed as Deputy Prime Minister

File Photo

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai has joined the UAE’s federal government as he was appointed Minister of Defence on Sunday. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will also serve as the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced sweeping changes to the federal government.

“Sheikh Hamdan is a leader who loves his people and his people love him. We have immense confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the country’s future,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on X.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been named Deputy Prime Minister as he retains his Minister of Foreign Affairs role.

Sarah Al Amiri has been appointed Minister of Education in the UAE. She was previously Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, who is Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, will also serve as the acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.