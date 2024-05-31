UAE announces midday break from June 15 to September 15; up to Dh50,000 fine for violators

The public has been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will implement the midday break from June 15 to September 15, 2024.
The break, which is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year, will prohibit work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE – between 12:30pm and 3:00 pm.
More to follow:
The country is the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza but its relief efforts cannot compensate for the lack of access through border crossings, says top official
WHO report says new types of e-cigarettes resemble toys or use cartoon characters to appeal to kids
Parents urged to have open conversations with children about these inappropriate cards and why they must not pick them up
Through a new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand
The mall will be launching a new app next month with a unique feature to track your way back to your car in the parking lot
Survey reveals positive work culture, compensation, and career progression are other key elements
This was her second pregnancy and she had suffered from hypertension five years ago when she gave birth to twins