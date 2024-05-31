E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces midday break from June 15 to September 15; up to Dh50,000 fine for violators

The policy will prohibit work under direct sunlight every day from 12:30 to 3:00 pm

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:12 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will implement the midday break from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

The break, which is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year, will prohibit work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE – between 12:30pm and 3:00 pm.


More to follow:

Web Desk

More news from UAE