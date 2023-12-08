UAE announces first Women in Nuclear Middle East chapter

A ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member OIC is expected to be in Washington today to meet US officials and press for an end to the war
The UAE announced today the launch of the Women in Nuclear (WiN) Middle East Chapter.
The Chapter was announced at COP28 by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), Dominique Mouillot, President of WiN Global, and Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director-General of World Nuclear Association, as well as leaders from the wider nuclear energy industry.
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter, which is open for other regional countries to be a part of.
WiN is a non-profit organization for women working professionally in the nuclear energy and technology fields and those interested in the nuclear sector.
The launched Middle East Chapter is part of WiN Global, whose members are focused on a common goal of providing information and raising awareness about the benefits of nuclear energy while promoting gender balance. WiN Global has approximately 4,800 members in more than 107 countries.
Women represent around 20 percent of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, playing a key role across a range of areas including engineering, reactor operations, nuclear safety, and other technical specialities. Since its inception, ENEC has continued to support the advancement of Emirati women, who today are at the forefront of the UAE's path to net zero by 2050.
This has been a clear commitment from the UAE leadership who have supported gender equality and empowered the role of women across the clean energy sector and wider industries.
Today at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, women perform critical jobs, including senior reactor operators, fuel load specialists, and more.
Mohamed Al Hammadi said, "Emirati women, working alongside international experts, are at the heart of our achievements at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, helping to sustainably power the UAE. We are proud of our talented Emiratis for helping develop the nuclear energy sector and being a source of inspiration for our youth.
"As a result of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, young women across the UAE are seeing the possibilities for highly challenging and rewarding careers in one of the most important industries for clean electricity generation and tackling climate change. The establishment of the Women in Nuclear Middle East Chapter will further increase the opportunities for women to drive innovation and RD as we continue to progress towards achieving Net Zero by 2050."
Creating professional development and networking opportunities to facilitate know-how, greater collaboration with international peers, professional growth, and career advancement, WiN enhances awareness of the value of nuclear energy and advanced technology.
At COP28, the role of women and gender balance in tackling climate change is a key topic, with the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program providing a clear case study for female empowerment, diversity, and inclusion.
