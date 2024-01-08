UAE announces death of 32-year-old Gaza cancer patient

The duo was given tailored uniforms and escorted from their hotel to the Smart Police Station in the La Mer area
UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Monday announced the death of a 32-year-old Palestinian patient from the Gaza Strip who had been battling an advanced stage of stomach cancer and associated complications.
After arriving in the country, the patient was immediately admitted to a specialised health facility for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, her condition progressively deteriorated, leading to her death.
Expressing profound sorrow, MoHAP extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying to Allah Almighty to bless her soul in eternal peace and grant her family patience and solace.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to all patients, including those from Gaza with varying health conditions ranging from moderate to critical.
Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
