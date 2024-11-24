UAE: 3 suspects arrested in murder of Moldovan citizen

The UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Sunday that the authorities arrested the perpetrators involved in the murder of the Moldovan citizen, identified as Zvi Kogan. The authorities apprehended three individuals in connection with the crime.

According to the authorities, after the victim's family reported his disappearance, a search and investigation team was formed. The investigations led to the discovery of the missing person’s body and the identification of the perpetrators. The suspects were arrested, and legal proceedings have begun.